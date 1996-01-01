________ is when the product of a biochemical pathway activates the production of itself.
a) Negative feedback inhibition.
b) Positive feedback.
c) Substrate feedback inhibition.
d) Product feedback inhibition.
Which of the following is TRUE about feedback inhibition?
a) Feedback inhibition has no physiological importance.
b) Multiple products are required for feedback inhibition.
c) Feedback inhibition of a pathway can only be accomplished by the products of that pathway.
d) Feedback inhibition involves products binding to the active site to prevent enzyme activity.
Feedback inhibition differs from repression because feedback inhibition
a. is less precise.
b. is slower acting.
c. stops the action of preexisting enzymes.
d. stops the synthesis of new enzymes.
e. all of the above