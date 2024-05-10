12. Microbial Metabolism
Negative & Positive Feedback
Problem 8.3a
Feedback inhibition differs from repression because feedback inhibition
a. is less precise.
b. is slower acting.
c. stops the action of preexisting enzymes.
d. stops the synthesis of new enzymes.
e. all of the above
