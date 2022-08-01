Substrate-Level Phosphorylation

In this video, we're going to introduce substrate level phosphor elation, which is one of the types of phosphor elation used to make a teepee during aerobic cellular respiration. And so substrate level phosphor elation uses an enzyme and a substrate in order to directly transfer a phosphate group to a D. P creating a teepee or energy for the cell. And so if we take a look at our image over here on the left hand side, we could get a better idea of substrate level foster relation. And so substrate level foster relation, as we indicated, uses an enzyme and a substrate and so notice. Here we have the enzyme and notice. Here we have the substrate in the substrate. Notice is phosphor elated. It has a phosphate group on the substrate. And so the enzyme is going to catalyze the transfer of this phosphate group to a d. P. The low energy form, and that's ultimately going to create a teepee, the high energy form. And so this is substrate level fossil relation. Just an enzyme catalyzing the transfer of a phosphate group to a D. P. Creating a teepee now substrate level phosphor relation is specifically used to make a very small amount of ATP during glide, Kalle ASUs and the Krebs cycle. And so notice that over here on the right hand side, what we're showing you are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration like Collis is Peruvian oxidation, the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain and Chemie s Moses and notice specifically that substrate level fossil relation is going to occur during, like Kalle ASUs and during the Krebs cycle. But it does not occur during Pirated oxidation or during the electron transport chain. And so ultimately, what we can see down below here is that guy Kalle Assis and the Krebs cycle are both going to produce a very small amount of a teepee via substrate level fossil relation. And so what we'll learn later in our course when we talk more about, like analysis and more about Krebs cycle is that both like Alice and the Krebs cycle Onley create to a t p each and so that is not ah, lot of 80 p and comparison to the next type of foster relation that we're going to talk about in our next lesson video. And so this year concludes our introduction to substrate level foster relation and how it only creates a small amount of 80 p during like policies in the Krebs cycle. And in our next lesson, video will get to talk about oxidative phosphor relation, so I'll see you all there.

