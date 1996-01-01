Multiple Choice
Where in a plant cell does the Calvin cycle take place?
3423
views
41
rank
Where in a plant cell does the Calvin cycle take place?
The enzyme rubisco combines RuBP with a carbon atom from:
Which of the following processes occurs during the Calvin cycle?
The function of the light reactions is to ___________, while the function of the Calvin Cycle is to __________.
Which of the following processes does not generate ATP?
a. photophosphorylation
b. the Calvin-Benson cycle
c. oxidative phosphorylation
d. substrate-level phosphorylation
e. All of the above generate ATP
Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway