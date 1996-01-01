Multiple Choice
According to the central dogma, what is the intermediate molecule involved in the flow of information in a cell that should go in the blank? DNA → ________ → Proteins
5474
views
39
rank
According to the central dogma, what is the intermediate molecule involved in the flow of information in a cell that should go in the blank? DNA → ________ → Proteins
The full process by which genotype becomes expressed as phenotype is called:
Explain the central dogma of genetics.
Fill in the following table:
<IMAGE>