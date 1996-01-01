Multiple Choice
Histone acetylation is associated with:
Transcriptional repression by methylation of DNA involves the methylation of which nucleotide?
Which of the following causes transcription to be increased for a specific gene?
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors