15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
Problem 5.13a
Which of the following are involved in pre-transcriptional regulation? Select all that (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
apply.
a. Methylation
b. Riboswitches
c. Operons
d. Short interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
e. Transcription factors
