Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements accurately describes glucose repression in bacteria?
The protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon to prevent transcription is encoded by which gene?
The lac operon is a(n) _______________ operon that is typically ______________.
In the lac operon, which of the following functions does the lactose molecule serve:
If E. coli bacteria are grown in the presence of lactose:
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8:
a. catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. induction
d. repression
e. translatio
The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.
For the lactose operon to be “on” and actively transcribed, ___________ must be present and ___________ must be absent.