When are E. coli bacteria most likely to express the genes of the trp operon?
The trp operon consists of ________ genes that encode tryptophan biosynthesis enzymes.
Under what conditions does the trp repressor block transcription of the trp operon?
If the trp regulatory gene mutates so that the repressor protein can no longer bind to tryptophan what will be the result?
In the absence of tryptophan, ______:
Based on the information you know about the trp operon, is the creation of tryptophan expensive to the cell?
The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .
a. active / inducer
b. active / repressor
c. inactive / inducer
d. inactive /repressor