15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
The Trp Operon
Problem 7.25a
The trp operon is repressible. This means it is usually __________ and is directly controlled by a(n) ___________ .
a. active / inducer
b. active / repressor
c. inactive / inducer
d. inactive /repressor
