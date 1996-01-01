Multiple Choice
What is CRISPR?
The enzyme which targets phage (viral) DNA and destroys it before it can infect the bacterial cell is known as?
How could a CRISPR-Cas9 enter a human cell for genome editing purposes?
The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .
a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence
c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage
d. All of the above are correct.
Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.