What is the primary purpose of the Ames test in microbiology?
In the Ames test, why do some His+ colonies form even when a mutagenic chemical is not used?
Ames test is a method to:
During an Ames test, if the test plate has only a few colonies grown on it like the control plate, this means that:
The Ames test ___________.
a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic