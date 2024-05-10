16. Microbial Genetics
The Ames Test
The Ames test ___________.
a. uses auxotrophs and liver extract to reveal mutagens
b. s time intensive and costly
c. involves the isolation of a mutant by eliminating wild-type phenotypes with specific media
d. proves that suspected chemicals are carcinogenic
