17. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes a standard gel apparatus used for electrophoresis in microbiology laboratories?11views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich factor primarily determines the rate at which DNA fragments move through an agarose gel during gel electrophoresis?25views
- Multiple ChoiceAt the end of gel electrophoresis, how are DNA fragments typically arranged within the gel?7views
- Multiple Choice
At a crime scene a blood sample was found and investigated using gel electrophoresis. Based on the gel, the blood at the crime scene belongs to which of the suspects?4782views5rank
- Multiple Choice
The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else's baby. The hospital takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?1806views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Gel electrophoresis separates fragments of DNA based on which characteristic?2102views8rank
- Multiple Choice
Why do the fragments of DNA in gel electrophoresis move away from the negative cathode?3646views4rank
- Textbook Question
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.423views
- Textbook Question
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.462views