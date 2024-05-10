17. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
Problem 7.1a
Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?
a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.
b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.
c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.
d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.
