Multiple Choice
Why is the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay considered more sensitive and specific than the coliforms culture test for detecting microbial contamination?
12
views
PCR is used to _____.
PCR requires all of the following EXCEPT:
The polymerase chain reaction:
How many copies could PCR make if we started with one copy of a template and
performed 15 cycles of copying?
a. A few
b. A few hundred
c. A few thousand
d. Millions
Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. gel electrophoresis
c. electroporation
d. reverse transcription
Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.