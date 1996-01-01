Multiple Choice
COVID-19 is a ___________ virus that causes _____________ infections.
SARS-Cov-2 virus (Covid-19) is a (+) ssRNA virus. Which of the following answers is true about SARS-Cov-2?
SARS-Cov-2 virus (Covid-19) is an enveloped virus. Enveloped viruses are easier to deactivate because soaps and disinfectants easily damage the viral envelope. Why does damaging the viral envelope make SARS-Cov-2 not infectious?
The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that
a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.
b. this is 19th known coronavirus.
c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.
d. the virus was identified in 2019.
e. the symptoms last for 19 days.