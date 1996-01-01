Multiple Choice
What is the main difference between natural killer cells & T cytotoxic cells?
Certain viruses have evolved to be able to avoid detection by cytotoxic T cells. These viruses remove the MHC class 1 molecules from the surface of the cell that they are infecting. This ensures that the cytotoxic T cells do not bind to the infected cell and kill the cell and the virus within. Which immune cell is specifically designed to recognize these types of viral threats?
How are natural killer cells able to kill infected host cells?
Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?
a. Treg cells
b. TH1 cells
c. B cells
d. NK cells
e. TH2 cells