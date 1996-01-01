In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.





1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity

2._____Induces mainly an antibody response

3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity

4. _____Increases antigenicity

5. _____Uses antigen fragments

6. _____Uses attenuated microbes





A. Attenuated viral vaccine

B. Adjuvant

C. Subunit vaccine

D. Immunoglobulin

E. Residual virulence