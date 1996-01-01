Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. attenuated vaccine
b. modified live vaccine
c. chemically killed vaccine
d. immunoglobulin
Which of the following vaccine types is commonly given with an adjuvant?
a. attenuated vaccine
b. modified live vaccine
c. chemically killed vaccine
d. immunoglobulin
Which of the following viruses was widely used in living vaccines?
a. coronavirus
b. poliovirus
c. influenzavirus
d. retrovirus
_______ Passive immunotherapy provides more prolonged immunity than active immunization.
Attenuation is __________.
a. the process of reducing virulence
b. a necessary step in vaccine manufacture
c. a form of variolation
d. similar to an adjuvant
What are the advantages and disadvantages of attenuated vaccines?
Compare the advantages and disadvantages of passive immunotherapy and active immunization.
Compare and contrast herd immunity and contact immunity.
How does precipitation differ from agglutination?
_______ It is standard to attenuate killed virus vaccines.
______ One single serological test is inadequate for an accurate diagnosis of HIV infection.
In the blank before each description, write the letter of the matching term. Some choices may be used more than once.
1._____ Induces rapid onset of immunity
2._____Induces mainly an antibody response
3. _____Induces good cell-mediated immunity
4. _____Increases antigenicity
5. _____Uses antigen fragments
6. _____Uses attenuated microbes
A. Attenuated viral vaccine
B. Adjuvant
C. Subunit vaccine
D. Immunoglobulin
E. Residual virulence
The two columns on the left show negative and positive immunoblot results for a particular pathogen. The numbered columns are blots of samples from 11 patients. Which patients are most likely uninfected?
<IMAGE>
Compare and contrast the Chinese practice of variolation with Jenner’s vaccination procedure.