How are T cell receptors similar in function to B cell receptors?
20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
Which of the following is not typical of an immunogenic antigen?
In opsonization with IgG, why would it be important that IgG react with the antigen BEFORE a phagocytic cell recognizes the antibody molecule?
Why would a person who has their tonsils removed be more susceptible to certain types of infections of the
throat and respiratory tract?
Indicate the true statements and correct the false statements so they are true.
a. B cells are activated by antigen-presenting cells.
b. T cytotoxic cells are activated by antigens bound to MHC I.
c. Upon activation, T helper cells stimulate T cytotoxic cells and B cells.
d. IgG is the first antibody made during a primary response.
e. T-dependent antigens rely on TH cells to activate B cells.
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It can be passive.
b. It can be active.
c. It may be generated by vaccines.
d. It is a form of autoimmunity.
e. It may generate memory cells.
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta.
Which of the following is the most suggestive of an anaphylactic reaction? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Sudden fever
b. A localized rash
c. Nasal congestion
d. Hemorrhage
e. Respiratory distress
If parents in the United States decline or delay vaccinations for their children because they fear the refuted claim of a link between vaccinations and autism, which of the following is a possible result? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. A decrease in diagnosis of autism with a decrease of vaccinations
b. An increase in diagnosis of autism with an increase of vaccinations
c. An increase in the administration of subunit vaccines
d. A decrease in herd immunity
e. An increase in public demand for inactivated vaccines
What caused thousands of parents in the United States and the United Kingdom to stop vaccinating their children after 1998?
Is there a definitive scientific link between autism and vaccines? Support your response with information from the text.
Match the pathogen part to the inactivated vaccine: <IMAGE>
Select the true statements about mRNA vaccines. Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. These vaccines contain a type of nucleic acid.
b. These vaccines can alter cellular DNA.
c. These vaccines often require a booster dose.
d. These vaccines do not require adjuvants.
e. These vaccines require an engineered virus to deliver the mRNA to a target cell.
Define the following key terms.
a. Fomite
b. Mucociliary escalator
c. Alveolar macrophage
d. Prognosis
e. Serovar
f. Otitis media
g. Tympanic membrane
h. Epidemic
i. Pandemic
j. Antigenic drift
k. Herd immunity
l. Antigenic shift
m. Rheumatogenic
n. Attenuated viral strain
o. Inactivated viral strain
p. Pulmonary edema
q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)
r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)
s. Typical pneumonia
t. Atypical pneumonia
u. Endemic mycoses
v. Dimorphic fungus
Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?
To obtain immediate immunity against tetanus, a patient should receive _________.
a. an attenuated vaccine of Clostridium tetani
b. a modified live vaccine of C. tetani
c. tetanus toxoid
d. immunoglobulin against tetanus toxin (antitoxin)