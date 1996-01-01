Indicate the true statements and correct the false statements so they are true.

a. B cells are activated by antigen-presenting cells.

b. T cytotoxic cells are activated by antigens bound to MHC I.

c. Upon activation, T helper cells stimulate T cytotoxic cells and B cells.

d. IgG is the first antibody made during a primary response.

e. T-dependent antigens rely on TH cells to activate B cells.