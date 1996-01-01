21. Principles of Disease
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
- Multiple ChoiceWhich statement about endotoxins is true?
- Multiple ChoiceWhich type of pathogenic toxin primarily allows the pathogen to enter the host by disrupting host cell membranes?
- Multiple ChoiceA pathogen can indirectly damage its host by:
- Multiple ChoiceAn exotoxin that has the ability to kill or damage host cells is referred to as a(n):
- Multiple ChoiceThe route a pathogen uses to enter the human host is called the:
Phospholipases are characterized by all of the following except which of these answers?
The term endotoxin is synonymous with:
What is the LD₅₀ for the bacterial toxin tested in the following example? <IMAGE>
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
Describe the factors contributing to the pathogenicity of fungi, protozoa, and helminths.
What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. after a person suffers a deep puncture wound
Why is the following description used for wounds that are susceptible to C. tetani infection: ". . . Improperly cleaned deep puncture wounds . . . ones with little or no bleeding . . ."?
Define mycotoxin. Give an example of a mycotoxin.
Fill in the blanks:Toxigenic microbes produce _______. A high LD50 would suggest _______, and a low LD50 would suggest _______.