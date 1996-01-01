21. Principles of Disease
The Human Microbiome
Which of the following is a primary goal for scientists studying the human microbiome?
Which of the following is the most accurate statement about the human microbiome?
List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.
Scientists commonly call humans 'superorganisms'. What is this description referring to?
a) Humans are the most intelligent and influential organisms on the planet.
b) Each human is an ecosystem for trillions of microorganisms.
c) Humans are the only organisms that determine the success of other organism species.
d) Each human is host to a unique species of microorganism.
Which of the following answers does not include an example of transient microbiota?
Which of the following influences the types and amounts of microorganisms found in and on your body?
Recent research suggests that babies born via cesarean section are more at risk for developing allergies. Why might this be?
Newborn babies acquire the microbes of their microbiota by:
Which of the following is not a way in which our microbiome helps protect our bodies from pathogens?
Certain antibiotics inhibit the growth of Lactobacillus species of bacteria. Adult women who take these antibiotics commonly have vaginal yeast infections following their antibiotic treatments. . Which of the following statements about the Lactobacillus bacteria and yeast of the vagina is false?
The "hygiene hypothesis"proposes that during childhood:
Which of the following is true about how the microbes of our microbiome help maintain our health?
Humans do not possess the enzymes required to break down most dietary fibers found in whole grains, beans, and vegetables. However, some fiber can be digested in our guts. How does this happen?
Following is a list of fungi, their methods of entry into the body, and sites of infections they cause. Categorize each type of mycosis as cutaneous, opportunistic, subcutaneous, superficial, or systemic.
<IMAGE>
NAME IT Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
<IMAGE>