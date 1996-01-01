When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. one
b. three
c. hundreds
d. thousands
The term dermatophyte refers to___
a. pathogenicity
b. where a fungus grows
c. method of spread
d. pigmentation
Which of the following subcutaneous mycoses may exhibit respiratory and cerebral forms?
a. chromoblastomycosis
b. mycetoma
c. phaeohyphomycosis
d. sporotrichosis
Scientists commonly call humans 'superorganisms'. What is this description referring to?
a) Humans are the most intelligent and influential organisms on the planet.
b) Each human is an ecosystem for trillions of microorganisms.
c) Humans are the only organisms that determine the success of other organism species.
d) Each human is host to a unique species of microorganism.
Which of the following answers does not include an example of transient microbiota?