The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?
a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂
b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP
c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂
d. A + BC → AB + C
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.