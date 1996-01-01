Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?





a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂

b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP

c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂

d. A + BC → AB + C