3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Problem 2.7a
Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?
a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂
b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP
c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂
d. A + BC → AB + C
