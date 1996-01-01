Appropriately label all of the chemical bonds in this image as either intramolecular or intermolecular.
3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
- Open Question
- Multiple Choice
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?
a) Polar.
b) Van der Waals.
c) Ionic.
d) Hydrogen.
e. None of the above.
- Textbook Question
Select all of the compounds from the following list. If it is not a compound, then state
what it is.
a. H2O
b. HCO3
c. 02
d. H2
e. Li2+
f. C6H12O6
g. H+
- Textbook Question
Write the molecular formula for a substance that contains two oxygen molecules, two carbons, and four hydrogen atoms. Be sure to follow the standard conventions of writing molecular formulas.551views
- Textbook Question
- Textbook Question

In each of the following reactions, identify the products and reactants, and state what class of reaction is shown. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not an organic compound?
a. monosaccharide
b. formaldehyde
c. water
d. steroid
- Textbook Question
Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?
a. nonpolar covalent bond
b. polar covalent bond
c. ionic bond
d. hydrogen bond
- Textbook Question
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as _____.
a. usable forms in soil and rock
b. usable forms in water
c. unusable forms in soil and rock
d. unusable forms in water
- Textbook Question
Leaching of compounds from mine tailings often results in the oxidation of two elements: _____ and _____ .532views
- Textbook Question
List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.