Organic molecules are defined as chemical compounds that contain:
a) Carbon.
b) Carbon & Oxygen.
c) Carbon & Nitrogen.
d) Carbon & Hydrogen.
Organic molecules are defined as chemical compounds that contain:
a) Carbon.
b) Carbon & Oxygen.
c) Carbon & Nitrogen.
d) Carbon & Hydrogen.
Classify the following as subunits of either a carbohydrate, lipid, protein, or nucleic acid.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. Thymine nucleotide
Which of the following is an organic molecule?
a. H₂O (water)
b. O₂ (oxygen)
c. C₁₈H₂₉SO₃
d. FeO (iron oxide)
e. F₂C=CF₂ (Teflon)
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis
_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.
Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.