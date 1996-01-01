Multiple Choice
What is the name of the functional group shown in the figure?
a) Carbonyl.
b) Ketone.
c) Carboxyl.
d) Methyl.
e) Phosphate.
All of the following are examples of functional groups in biology except:
a) -CH3.
b) -COOH.
c) -H2O.
d) -NH2.
e) -OH.
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .