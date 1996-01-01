Multiple Choice
Passive membrane transport processes include___________.
What is the difference between active and passive transport across a membrane?
A transport protein that simultaneously transports two different molecules in different directions is called:
Which option below best describes a transporter that requires ATP to move molecules A and B out of the cell?
A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ . .
a. active transport
b. facilitated diffusion
c. endocytosis
d. pinocytosis
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.