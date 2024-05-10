6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Passive vs. Active Transport
Problem 3.1a
A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ . .
a. active transport
b. facilitated diffusion
c. endocytosis
d. pinocytosis
