Endospores
Which of the following statements correctly applies to endospores?
Why is steam used during the endospore staining procedure?
Which of the following is an advantage of endospore formation in bacteria?
Bacterial endospores usually function in which of the following processes?
In which phase of the bacterial growth curve would you expect to observe the highest number of endospores in a Bacillus cell culture?
- Multiple Choice
Endospores are:
- Multiple Choice
Formation of endospores _________.
- Multiple Choice
What 2 bacterial genera produce endospores?
- Multiple Choice
An endospore contains all of the following except:
- Textbook Question
Why is an endospore called a resting structure? Of what advantage is an endospore to a bacterial cell?
- Textbook Question
Certain bacteria can form endospores in order to
a. reproduce
b. survive harsh conditions
c. cause recurrent infections
d. adhere to host tissues
e. avoid the immune system of a host
- Textbook Question
Endospores ___________ .
a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells
- Textbook Question
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies
- Textbook Question
Endospores ___________ .
a. remain alive for decades
b. can remain alive in boiling water
c. exist in a state of suspended animation
d. All of the above are correct.
- Textbook Question
Describe the location of these endospores within their cells.
Endospores Endospore
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
(a) (b)