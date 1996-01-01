Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary function of fimbriae in bacteria?
The presence of fimbriae on a bacterial cell is most likely to have a critical role in
Which of the following structure is found only in archaea?
Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
Match the characteristics of eukaryotic cells in column A with their functions in column B.
<IMAGE>