7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Fimbriae & Hami
Problem 4.6a
Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
