7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls
During the Gram staining procedure, which statement correctly explains why gram-positive bacteria retain the purple color of crystal violet rather than picking up the red color of safranin?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a chemical component of a bacterial cell wall?
- Multiple Choice
Gram negative cell walls contain fewer layers of _____ than gram positive cell walls.
- Textbook Question
The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
<IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
DRAW IT Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.616views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. spirochete—Helicobacter
- Textbook Question
Identify the bacteria involved in respiratory infections using the following laboratory test results:
Gram-positive cocci
Catalase-positive: a. ____________________________________
Catalase-negative
Beta-hemolytic, bacitracin inhibition: b. ____________________________________
Alpha-hemolytic, optochin inhibition: c. ____________________________________
Gram-positive rods
Non-acid-fast: d. ____________________________________
Acid-fast: e. ____________________________________
Gram-negative cocci: f. ____________________________________
Gram-negative rods
Aerobes
Coccobacilli: g. ____________________________________
Rods
Grow on nutrient agar: h. ____________________________________
Require special media: i. ____________________________________
Facultative anaerobes
Coccobacilli: j. ____________________________________
Intracellular parasites
Form elementary bodies: k. ____________________________________
Do not form elementary bodies: l. ____________________________________
Wall-less: m. ____________________________________
- Textbook Question
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. <IMAGE>
- Textbook Question
Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. flagella
b. cell wall
c. cilia
d. glycocalyx