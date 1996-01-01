Multiple Choice
Most bacterial plasmids carry an origin of replication and at most how many genes?
28
Which of these is NOT true regarding bacterial plasmids?
Which types of genes are commonly found in bacterial plasmids?
Episomes differ from normal bacterial plasmids because…
Some bacterial viruses (lysogenic phages) carry viral DNA that acts like an episome. When a bacterial cell that is infected by a lysogenic phage replicates, what happens to the viral DNA?
The removal of plasmids reduces virulence in which of the following organisms?
a. C. tetani
b. E. coli
c. S. enterica
d. S. mutans
e. C. botulinum
A plasmid is __________ .
a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells
b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular
c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane
d. extrachromosomal DNA