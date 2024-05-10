7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids
2:13 minutes
Problem 7.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A plasmid is __________ .
a. a molecule of RNA found in bacterial cells
b. distinguished from a chromosome by being circular
c. a structure in bacterial cells formed from plasma membrane
d. extrachromosomal DNA
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
20
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice