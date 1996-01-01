Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible function of a bacterial pilus?
Which of these are true about pili?
________ is the mechanism where a bacterial cell uses its pili to crawl across a surface towards a destination:
Scientists believe some bacteria are able to 'glide' through their environment by…
Which cellular structures are involved in conjugation?
Which of the following is NOT a function of pili?
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. glycocalyx—adherence
b. pili—reproduction
c. cell wall—toxin
d. cell wall—protection
e. plasma membrane—transport