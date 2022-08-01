in this video, we're going to review some of the different types of cell motility that we already covered in our previous lesson videos and so notice that we have this table that's down below. That's showing you the motility type, the structure that's being used and an image of the mechanism. And so first what we have is twitching motility, which recall is a type of motility that's going to be using the pill. I and so the pill I is going to be involved with extending out, attaching to the surface that's further ahead and then retracting in order to drag the self forward. And so this creates a twitching or a jerking type of movement, which is why it's called twitching motility. But pillai are going to be used for it. Now. The next type of motility that we have is gliding motility, which is also going to use pillai as well. And so the mechanism of this one is not as well understood, but it does involve the use of motor proteins and the pill I is also involved. But ultimately the cell is going to be moving in a more smooth fashion. And so you can see that the cell being able to move uh in a smooth fashion is why it's called gliding motility. And then last but not least, what we have here is swimming motility, which does not use pillai instead, it uses flow gela. And so the flow gela are able to rotate in a specific direction, such as counter clockwise to allow for runs and uh then rotate clockwise to tumble and it moves in a series of runs and tumbles. And recall the tumbles only allow for the change of direction, whereas the runs allow for a smooth swimming motion. And so this year concludes our brief review of the different types of cell motility, twitching and gliding use pillai, whereas swimming motility uses flow gela. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts