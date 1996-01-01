Multiple Choice
What is the primary value of using a simple stain in microbiology?
There are two major types of simple stains used to better visualize microorganisms. What are these two types of simple stains and how do they differ?
Simple staining is a procedure often used to increase the contrast of _____________ microscopes.
Which of the following statements is true?
Assume you stain Clostridium by applying a basic stain, carbolfuchsin, with heat, decolorizing with acid-alcohol, and counterstaining with an acidic stain, nigrosin. Through the microscope, the endospores are 1, and the cells are stained 2.
a. 1—red; 2—black
b. 1—black; 2—colorless
c. 1—colorless; 2—black
d. 1—red; 2—colorless
e. 1—black; 2—red