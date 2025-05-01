Analyze each surface to determine the net enclosed charge \( Q_{\text{enc}} \): - For the cube with a point charge \( q \) at its center, \( Q_{\text{enc}} = q \). - For the cylindrical surface with a uniform electric field passing through it but no charge inside, \( Q_{\text{enc}} = 0 \). - For the spherical surface enclosing a point charge \( q \), \( Q_{\text{enc}} = q \). - For the closed surface enclosing multiple point charges with net charge \( Q \), \( Q_{\text{enc}} = Q \).