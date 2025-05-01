An infinite slab of charge is centered in the xy-plane. It has charge density ρ = ρ 0 e − ∣ z ∣ / z e \(\rho\)=\(\rho\)_0e^{-|z|/z_{e}} , where ρ₀ and z₀ are constants. This is a charge density that decreases exponentially as you move away from z = 0 in either the positive or negative direction. Find the electric field strength at distance z from the center of the slab.