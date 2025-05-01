Multiple Choice
In the context of transverse waves, which formula correctly gives the wave speed in terms of frequency and wavelength?
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FIGURE P16.57 shows a snapshot graph of a wave traveling to the right along a string at 45 m/s. At this instant, what is the velocity of points 1, 2, and 3 on the string?
A string that is under 50.0 N of tension has linear density 5.0 g/m. A sinusoidal wave with amplitude 3.0 cm and wavelength 2.0 m travels along the string. What is the maximum speed of a particle on the string?