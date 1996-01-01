- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Overview of DNA Replication: Videos & Practice Problems
Overview of DNA Replication Practice Problems
Identify the reaction required for proofreading by the DNA polymerase during DNA replication.
Meselson and Stahl used the heavier isotope ________ in their experiment because it can be separated from ________ by CsCl-based density gradient centrifugation.
The following represent steps of DNA synthesis:
L. Primer binding
M. Replication fork formation
N. Termination
O. Elongation
Which of the following options perfectly demonstrates the proper order of DNA replication steps?
What would most likely occur during replication if the enzyme DNA ligase is disrupted?
Taylor, Woods, and Hughes provided evidence in favor of the semiconservative model of DNA replication by using radiolabeled:
___________ is necessary for DNA replication since it separates double-stranded DNA into single strands, allowing each strand to be copied.
Which of the following enzymes directs the synthesis of a short RNA segment called a primer that is complementary to DNA?
Which of the following facts best describes the differentiation of DNA replication mechanisms between eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Which of the following sentences is false regarding DNA polymerase III holoenzyme?
All types of DNA polymerase are capable of 5' → 3' exonuclease activity. Which of the following is capable of 3'→5' exonuclease activity?
Which of the following statements describes the conservative model of DNA replication?
The repeating TTGGGG (or TTAGGG in vertebrates) sequences are synthesized under the direction of the enzyme _____, resulting in the extension of the 3'-overhang.
The main enzyme responsible for catalyzing the polymerization of DNA during replication is _____, whereas the primary enzyme for repair, removing primers, and filling in the gaps in the lagging strand is _____.