- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Lac Operon: Videos & Practice Problems
Lac Operon Practice Problems
If a mutation occurs in the lacZ gene of this strain, such that the β-galactosidase enzyme can no longer be produced, how will this affect the growth of the strain on a lactose-only medium?
If a strain is lac+, it means that it can grow on a lactose-only medium. However, if the strain is lac-, it will not grow on a lactose-only medium. Identify which of the following cases makes the strain lac-.
A structural gene region with three genes and a multipart regulatory region make up the lac operon. Which of the following lists of the structural genes that encode the enzymes is incorrect?
The lac operon is responsible for the production of three polypeptides that permit E. coli to utilize the sugar lactose as a carbon source for growth and metabolic energy. The lac operon is transcriptionally silent when:
If the transacetylase gene (lacA) is absent in a particular strain, what will be its effect on the strain's capability to metabolize lactose?
What is the impact of the absence of the lactose permease gene (lacY) in a specific strain?
If a strain has the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁻ lacZ⁺ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Consider the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Provided the following genotypes, which of them can grow on a lactose-only medium?
In constitutive lac operon gene transcription, genes in the lac operon are transcribed:
In inducible lac operon gene transcription, how do inducers allow the transcription of the operon genes?
Lactose metabolism is accomplished by different enzymes that are produced by the different structural genes in the lac operon. The structural gene which codes for β-galactosidase is called:
If a cell has an F-factor copy of the lac operon that has the IS mutation and a genomic copy with the OC mutation, what would happen to this cell if lactose was present?
Two vital regulators control the lac operon, turning it on or off. While the catabolite activator protein (CAP) senses _____, the lac repressor, one of the regulators, senses _____.
LexA is a repressor enzyme that can repress the expression of SOS genes. SOS genes are responsible for coding DNA polymerases which are vital for DNA damage repair. If RecA is present, it binds to the DNA-bound LexA stimulating the LexA to cleave itself through proteolysis. What will be the effect of impaired LexA proteolysis in terms of antibiotic resistance among the bacteria?
Oc mutation refers to changes in the DNA sequence in the operator region. How does this mutation affect the activation of the lac operon?
One type of mutant of lacI is called a "super-suppressor". What is its role in repressing the lac operon?
Operons are specific regions of the DNA that consists of related genes. The following are the components of the operon except:
In the positive control of the lac operon, what is the role of an inducer such as lactose in "switching on" the lac operon?
The lac operon is a classic example of an inducible operon. Identify the region of the lac operon where the repressor binds.
Identify the correct statement about the regulation of the lac operon in bacteria.