- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Lac Operon: Videos & Practice Problems
Lac Operon Practice Problems
The lac operon has genes that are involved in lactose metabolism. It is expressed only if molecules of lactose are detected. In this case, lac operon is considered as:
What is the effect of the inhibition of adenyl cyclase activity on the transcription of lac operon?
Enzymes that are produced only when specific chemical substrates are present are called ______ enzymes. Meanwhile, enzymes that are produced continuously regardless of any environmental changes are referred to as ______ enzymes.
Which of the following proteins present in RNA polymerase helps it bind to the promoter sequence on the DNA template strand?
Which of the following regulates the expression of operons by controlling the access of RNA polymerase to the DNA strand?
What does the lac repressor protein in E. coli bind to in the lac operon in absence of lactose?
Which of the following statements best describes the role of lactose in the context of lac operon regulation?
Which of the following is the promoter sequence present upstream of the lac operon and help facilitate lactose metabolism in E. coli?
Besides lactose, which other regulatory molecule helps to increase the transcription of genes of the lac operon?
Which of the following statements best describes the interaction between allolactose and Lac repressor protein?
A strain of E. coli is mutant to the gene coding for lac repressor protein. What advantage does this strain have over wild type E.coli strain when lactose is present in the medium?