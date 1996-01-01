- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Developmental Patterning Genes: Videos & Practice Problems
Developmental Patterning Genes Practice Problems
During vulva formation in Caenorhabditis elegans, interaction between two neighboring cells, Z1.ppp and Z4.aaa, determines which will become the gonadal anchor cell (from which the vulva forms) and which will become a precursor to the uterus. The lag-2 gene encodes the Notch signal protein, and lin-12 gene encodes the Notch receptor protein. By chance, one cell ends up secreting more of the LAG-2 protein than the other cell, which causes the neighboring cell to increase production of the LIN-12 protein. The expression of lin-12 directs selection of the uterine pathway. What will the phenotype of homozygous recessive lin-12 mutants be?
Which of the following genes establish the anterior–posterior pattern within each segment?
In Drosophila, being homozygous for deleterious recessive mutations in zygotic genes leads to:
Which of the following genes are transcribed in the embryonic nuclei formed after fertilization?
Female Drosophila that are ___________ for deleterious recessive mutations of maternal-effect genes are sterile.
The polycomb genes control the expression of two very different sets of homeotic genes by regulating the chromatin structure of _____ genes in Arabidopsis and _____ genes in Drosophila.
Genes A, B, and C make up the majority of the homeotic gene classes that control floral development in Arabidopsis. Which of the following genes in Arabidopsis determines the distinction between sepals and petals?
In Drosophila melanogaster, the extra sex combs (Esc) gene controls the development of sex combs in males. What happens when the extra sex combs (Esc) gene is mutated in male Drosophila flies?
What is the normal structure on which the miniature tarsal structure is formed due to the ssᵃ mutation?
These genes are responsible for binding to specific DNA sequences and regulating gene expression.
Which of the following describes the embryo formed from a homozygous mother Drosophila for the mutant allele of the bicoid (bcd-) gene?
In a family of six, the father has a long sharp nose and is tall, while the mother has a small round nose and is short. Their two daughters have small round noses and short heights, and their son has a long sharp nose and is tall. What can be inferred about the nature of genes and their expression in phenotype?
Which is a type of mutation that occurs, when the expression of one gene masks or modifies the effect of another gene on the phenotype?
Which protein mutation is likely to be associated with preaxial polydactyly, a condition characterized by the formation of an extra digit attached to the thumb?
Which of the following statements is true about the Sonic Hedgehog (Shh) produced by the ZPA (zone of polarizing activity) region?
M1CR gene codes for skin tone in humans. Identical twins having the same M1CR activity exhibit different skin tone. The twins have similar lifestyle and dietary pattern. One of them is a lawn tennis player and the other one is a table tennis player. What could be the reason for difference in their skin tone?
In Huntington's disease, the number of CAG repeats generally increases from one generation to the next. Based on this, which of the following statements is most likely true regarding the age of onset of symptoms in a child whose father has 42 CAG repeats on his 4th chromosome and the child has 45 CAG repeats on the same chromosome?
The conversion of phenylalanine to tyrosine is carried out by an enzyme called Phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH). In individuals with phenylketonuria (PKU), the PAH gene undergoes a mutation in which G is replaced by A. This mutation results in a stop codon being produced instead of the amino acid arginine, leading to the formation of an incomplete and nonfunctional protein. What type of mutation is responsible for this alteration?