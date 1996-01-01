- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Monohybrid Cross: Videos & Practice Problems
Monohybrid Cross Practice Problems
White-furred rabbits are dominant over brown-furred rabbits. If we cross the true-breeding rabbits with different traits, what is the probability of producing white-furred rabbits?
If you cross a red-eyed (Aa) Drosophila and a white-eyed (aa) Drosophila, what is the resulting genotypic ratio of the offspring?
If you cross a red-eyed (Aa) Drosophila and a white-eyed (aa) Drosophila and produce a total of 150 offspring, how many of them are homozygous dominant?
If you cross a red-eyed (Aa) Drosophila and a white-eyed (aa) Drosophila and produce a total of 150 offspring, how many of them are white-eyed?
If a homozygous yellow (YY) pea plant is crossed with homozygous green (yy) pea plant, what is the phenotype of the dominant pea plant in the F2 generation?
If a heterozygous parent undergoes self-fertilization, what is the probability of producing homozygous offspring?
If we cross true-breeding plants, what will be the resulting genotypic ratio of F2 progeny?
If we cross true-breeding plants, what will be the resulting phenotypic ratio of F2 progeny?
To further investigate inheritance patterns, Mendel crossed true-breeding plants. What does true-breeding mean?
What does it imply if a test cross yields 50% heterozygous and 50% homozygous recessive offspring?
In guinea pigs, fur color is an autosomal recessive Mendelian trait. A dominant gene "B" in guinea pigs is responsible for making the fur black, whereas a recessive allele "b" makes the fur white. Two guinea pigs were mated to produce the following number of offspring:
Guinea pigs with black fur= 9
Guinea pigs with white fur=3
What is the possible genotype of the parents of this offspring?
In pea plants, the height of the plant is a genetic trait that has two distinct phenotypes: tall and short. The allele for tall height is completely dominant over the allele for short height. In a cross between two pea plants that are hybrids for height, we obtained 100 offspring. Which of the following is the correct number of phenotypes among the offspring?
In a cross between two pea plants, the following progeny were obtained:
1. Plants that have green pods = 960
2. Plants that have yellow pods = 315
On the basis of the above observations, what is true about the parents of this cross?
In pea plants, if the F1 gametes with Dd and Dd genotypes undergo random fertilization and produce 4 offspring, how many of them are heterozygous?
Red eye color is dominant over white eye color in Drosophila. If we allow a homozygous dominant and a homozygous recessive Drosophila to mate, all their offspring will be:
Red eye color is dominant over white eye color in Drosophila. Which crosses do not produce a white eye color in the offspring?
Huntington's disease is a progressive autosomal dominant brain disorder that affects cognition, emotion, and movement, but only after a certain stage in the process of the gene's mutation. A heterozygous man with Huntington's disease is married to a normal woman. Determine the likelihood that their future children will have Huntington's disease.
Tall (A) pea plants are dominant over short (a) pea plants. If a heterozygous pea plant is allowed to self-fertilize, what is the probability of producing tall pea plants?
Tall (A) pea plants are dominant over short (a) pea plants. If a heterozygous pea plant is allowed to self-fertilize, which of the genotypes has a 50% probability of appearing in the F1 generation?