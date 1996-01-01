Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease. It is due to a gene defect that interferes with how salt and water enter and exit cells. This can lead to a buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the body's tubes and passages, notably the lungs and digestive system, along with recurring infections. What is the probability of having a child that is affected by cystic fibrosis if both parents are carriers (Cc) for cystic fibrosis? (Note: The normal allele is "C" and the allele for cystic fibrosis is "c".)