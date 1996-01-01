- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Probability and Genetics: Videos & Practice Problems
Probability and Genetics Practice Problems
In Mendel's experiment, he selected contrasting pairs of traits to be studied. After mating the parental generation, what did he observe in the F1 results?
What is the genotype of an F1 gamete if it undergoes self-fertilization and produces the following F2 genotypes:
AA: 1/4
Aa: 1/2
aa: 1/4
Which of the following statements about the First Filial (F1) Generation is considered false?
Mendel's principles also apply to the inheritance of multiple traits as demonstrated by the trihybrid cross. If an F1 AabbCc serves as a parent in a trihybrid cross, the following are the resulting gametes except:
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (Rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea with a round (Rr) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea, what is the probability of producing smooth-seeded peas?
The phenomenon where a type of inheritance in which two alleles of the same gene are both expressed in the same degree within an organism is called:
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (RR) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea with a wrinkled (rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea, what are the two resulting genotypes of the offspring?
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (RR) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea with a wrinkled (rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea, what are the resulting phenotypes of the offspring?
The purple (P) flowers dominate over the white (p) flowers. If we cross two heterozygous parents, what will be the resulting genotypic ratio of the offspring?
A geneticist cross-fertilized the different pea plants that differ in only one character to produce F1 offspring. He then allowed the F1 to self-fertilize to raise the F2 generation. The following ratios were then obtained from a large F2 generation:
P. 50/48 Tall, short
Q. 78/26 Tall, short
R. 99/0 Tall, short
S. 0/77 Tall, short
Assuming that the allele for tallness (T) is dominant over the allele for shortness (t), identify the option that includes the offspring with both parents being heterozygous for one trait.
If curly fur (C) is dominant over straight fur (c), and the coat color black (B) is dominant over the color brown (b) in dogs, determine the probability of puppies with curly fur and a black coat color when two BbCc parent dogs are crossed.
A geneticist cross-fertilized two pea plants and obtained the following F1 progeny.
Round seeded =77, wrinkled seeded= 77
The allele for roundness, "R", is completely dominant over the allele for wrinkledness, "r". What is the probability of having a homozygous round offspring from a cross between F1 round and wrinkled?
When a homozygous dominant pea plant with blue flower (BB) is cross-bred with a homozygous recessive pea plant with white flower (ww), What is the expected ratio of the genotype BB and Bw in the F2 progeny?
Organisms that can pass specific traits to all their offspring when interbred are called:
Albinism is a rare genetic disorder where a person does not have the usual amount of melanin pigment. Mr. X is suffering from albinism, whereas Mrs. X is normal, but her father was albino. What is the probability of their next child being normal? (Note: The allele for normal is "A" and for albino is "a" and albino is a recessive genetic disorder)
black (B) and wide (D) eyes are dominant over blue (b) and narrow (d) eyes. If the mother has blue and wide (bbDD) eyes and the father has black and narrow (Bbdd) eyes, what is the probability of producing BbDd genotyped offspring?
A hybrid plant with a pink (Rr) flower is produced by a plant with red (RR) and white (rr) flowers. What is the expected phenotypic ratio when the hybrid plant with pink is crossed with the recessive parent with white flowers?
Round pea seeds (R) are dominant over wrinkled seeds (r). If breeding a round-seeded pea plant and a wrinkle-seeded pea plant yields 100% round-seeded plant, what are the genotypes of the offspring?
The punnet square shown below is constructed by self-crossing the dihybrid with the genotype RrYy. What percentage of offspring is recessive for both gene pairs?
What is the probability that the offspring of a trihybrid crossing between AaBbCC and AABbCc will be AABbCc?
In heterozygous pea plants (Pp), what is the probability (Pp x Pp) that the offspring will be homozygous recessive?
If one of the parental genotypes is homozygous recessive for a specific trait, what genotype can the other parent have if all of their offspring are heterozygous?
A test cross is used to identify the genetic makeup of an organism. Why can't we utilize phenotypes to determine the dominant traits?
Achondroplasia is a condition in which the changing of cartilage to bone is prevented. It follows an autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance and affected individuals are characterized by dwarfism. Which of the following is true about autosomal dominant disorders such as Achondroplasia?
When two independent events are occurring simultaneously, like in a dihybrid cross, then the ratio of each joint phenotypic combination can be calculated by multiplying their individual probabilities. This statement is true for:
In pea plants, the height of pea plants, seed color, and seed shape are three independent events. The individual probabilities of the outcome of a cross between pea plants that are heterozygous for one particular trait are given as follows:
1. The probability of the pea plant being tall is 3/4, and that it is short is 1/4.
2. The probability of the pea plant having a round seed is 3/4 and having a wrinkled seed is 1/4.
3. The probability of the pea plant having a yellow seed is 3/4 and having a green seed is 1/4.
Two pea plants that are heterozygous for all three of the above traits are brought into the same cross. Calculate the probability of having a pea plant that is tall in height and has a seed with a yellow color and wrinkled shape.
Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease. It is due to a gene defect that interferes with how salt and water enter and exit cells. This can lead to a buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the body's tubes and passages, notably the lungs and digestive system, along with recurring infections. What is the probability of having a child that is affected by cystic fibrosis if both parents are carriers (Cc) for cystic fibrosis? (Note: The normal allele is "C" and the allele for cystic fibrosis is "c".)
Regarding the sum rule and product rule of probability, which of the following is true?