- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Probability and Genetics: Videos & Practice Problems
Probability and Genetics Practice Problems
If we cross a flower with a TtYyWW genotype to another flower with a ttYYWw genotype, what is the chance of producing heterozygous offspring for all three traits?
Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that can be inherited from one of the parents or both. If the father has hemophilia and the mother is not a carrier of the hemophilia gene, each son has a 0% chance of inheriting the condition. However, each daughter has a 100% chance of being a carrier of the hemophilia gene. What type of inheritance pattern is shown by this condition?
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition in which there is a shortening of fingers and toes because of unusually short bones. Once the defective gene is present, this condition can be expressed phenotypically. What type of inheritance is illustrated by this condition?
Suppose we cross-pollinate white and red variants of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis. If they produce a pink variant, this event is referred to as:
If a pea plant with genotype AaBBCCdd is crossed with another pea plant with genotype AAbbCcDd, what is the probability of producing offspring with AABbCCdd or AaBbCcDd?
If we cross an organism with EeFFGg and eeFfGG genotypes, what is the probability of producing an EeFfGG genotype?
If we cross an organism with AaBBCC and AABbcc genotypes, what is the probability of producing an AABbCc genotype?
If a couple that is both heterozygous for Cystic fibrosis has five children, what is the probability of having at least one child affected by the disease?
A male is heterozygous for Phenylketonuria (PKU). If he marries a female that is also heterozygous for PKU and has four children, what is the probability of having at least one child affected by PKU?
In a dihybrid cross, if the two traits are completely linked, what is the expected phenotypic ratio of the offspring?
In a dihybrid cross between two heterozygous individuals, what is the probability of obtaining offspring with the recessive phenotype for one trait and the dominant phenotype for the other trait?
The fork-line method is a useful approach to tracking probabilities in a genetic cross. Which of the following scenarios does this method usually apply?
Mendel investigated the inheritance pattern of pea plants by counting the number of plants with certain traits in the progeny after doing crossing experiments. Considering this method, what type of probability did he use?
A cross of a white-eyed (bb) Drosophila and a red-eyed (Bb) Drosophila produces a total of 150 offspring. How many of these progeny are white-eyed?
If we cross two heterozygous parents with the same genotypes (BbCcDd), what is the probability of producing a progeny that has dominant phenotypes for all three traits?
If we cross two heterozygous parents with the same genotypes (BbCcDd), what is the probability of producing a progeny that has recessive phenotypes for all three traits?
A white straight-eared (WwEe) female rabbit is crossed with a brown droopy-eared (wwee) male rabbit. What is the probability of producing a brown rabbit?
A white straight-eared (WwEe) female rabbit is crossed with a brown droopy-eared (wwee) male rabbit. They can produce offspring with the following genotypes except:
A white straight-eared (WwEe) female rabbit is crossed with a brown droopy-eared (wwee) male rabbit. What is the probability of producing Wwee genotype?
A brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog. If one of the F1 progeny is crossed with another F1 progeny, which of the following genotypes has the highest frequency in the F2 progeny?
A brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog. If one of the F1 progeny is crossed with another F1 progeny, how many genotypes will be produced in the F2 progeny?
If a brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog, what will be the phenotype of their offspring?
If a brown long-haired (BBcc) dog is crossed with a white short-haired (bbCC) dog, what will be the genotype of their offspring?
If the male and female parents are heterozygous for a specific trait, what is the probability of getting a homozygous recessive offspring?
A male heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis (CF) mutation 'G542X' marries a female heterozygous for the CF mutation 'G551D'. The G542X mutation causes defective CFTR protein (an ATP- and phosphorylation-dependent chloride channel) production, while the G551D mutation causes defective regulation of CFTR protein. Determine the probability of the couple having an affected child.
The offspring obtained by crossing two different parents is called ______ and the offspring obtained by crossing the first filial generation is called ______.
Phenylketonuria has an autosomal recessive inheritance. A quadruplet was born to a newlywed couple, and phenylketonuria was discovered in one of the children. Genetic counseling is recommended for the parents of the affected infant. It would be important to inform them that:
Epistasis determines the Labrador retriever's coat color. B denotes black pigment, b denotes brown pigment (recessive), and the expression of the B locus is controlled by the E locus. Which of the following is inaccurate?
Which of the following statements about mutations in the mitochondrial DNA is true?