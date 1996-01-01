The wild-type strain of Lactobacillus bulgaricus grows best at a pH of 4.5-5.5 and 40-45 degrees Celsius. This bacterium is commonly used for yogurt production, which is carried out at a pH of 4-4.5 and a temperature of 40-45 degrees. To overcome this hurdle, scientists decided to mutate a strain of L. bulgaricus by changing the bacterium's outer membrane protein structure. They found the mutated strain could now survive in pH 4-4.5 but is not able to survive beyond 40 degrees.

Which of the following statements accurately describes the new mutated strain of Lactobacillus bulgaricus?