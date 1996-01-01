- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Induced Mutations: Videos & Practice Problems
Induced Mutations Practice Problems
The Chernobyl accident triggered the release of radioactive iodine (I131) into the environment. This radioactive contaminant caused an increased risk of cancer and other health-related problems among the exposed population. Which of the following is considered one of the main consequences of radioactive iodine exposure?
The Beadle and Tatum experiment, conducted in the 1940s, was a landmark study that laid the foundation for the field of molecular genetics. They studied the bread mold, Neurospora crassa, and exposed it to X-rays, which caused mutations in the fungus. The mutation induced in the Neurospora fungus was deliberately caused by an external agent, such as radiation, which is termed:
Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that impairs the body's ability to form blood clots. Hemophilia is caused by mutations in genes that provide instructions for making proteins involved in blood clotting, including the F8 gene (which produces clotting factor VIII) and the F9 gene (which produces clotting factor IX). It is more commonly seen in males than females which is the type of genetic inheritance illustrated in this example?
The wild-type strain of Lactobacillus bulgaricus grows best at a pH of 4.5-5.5 and 40-45 degrees Celsius. This bacterium is commonly used for yogurt production, which is carried out at a pH of 4-4.5 and a temperature of 40-45 degrees. To overcome this hurdle, scientists decided to mutate a strain of L. bulgaricus by changing the bacterium's outer membrane protein structure. They found the mutated strain could now survive in pH 4-4.5 but is not able to survive beyond 40 degrees.
Which of the following statements accurately describes the new mutated strain of Lactobacillus bulgaricus?
Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS) is a rare genetic condition that predisposes individuals to certain types of cancer. It is passed from one generation to the next in an autosomal dominant manner. Research has shown that in more than 70% of cases of LFS, there's a mutation in one particular gene which codes for a protein responsible for the transcription of 50 more genes. Damage to the DNA can cause either blocking of the cell cycle or initiate apoptosis by this gene. But if this gene is mutated the cells tend to become malignant. Which gene is this?
In April 1986, the Chernobyl disaster resulted in a catastrophic nuclear accident, releasing a significant amount of radioactive material into the environment and causing severe health and environmental repercussions. The disaster has led to a significant increase in thyroid cancer, particularly among those exposed to high levels of radioactive iodine-131 during childhood or adolescence. However, there is a possibility that the risk of inheriting cancer in future generations might be lower because: